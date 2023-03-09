Former Ohio House speaker convicted in $60M bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former state House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges have been convicted in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in state history. A jury in Cincinnati found them guilty Thursday of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. They deliberated for about 9 1/2 hours. Prosecutors alleged Householder orchestrated a scheme funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to secure power, elect legislative allies, then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout benefiting the utility. Prosecutors said Borges, then a lobbyist, helped.

