Poland, Slovakia urge allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland and Slovakia are urging their allies to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, saying they are ready to send their their Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters to Kyiv as part of an international coalition. However, it still remains unclear if any other Western supporters of Ukraine are ready to take that step. Slovak and Polish officials have made the calls before but have renewed their appeals in recent days. The Slovak defense minister said Thursday that it’s time to make a decision because people in Ukraine are dying and the fighter jets could make a difference.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.