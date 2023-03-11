Oil giant Saudi Aramco has profits of $161B in 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco says it earned a $161 billion profit last year. The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said in its annual report published Sunday that higher crude oil prices propelled its profits. It made the announcement on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange. In 2021, Aramco declared profits of $110 billion, as compared to $49 billion in 2020 when the world faced the worst of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, travel disruptions and oil prices briefly going negative.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.