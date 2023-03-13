Haley wants entitlement program changes for younger people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is proposing changes to entitlement programs for younger generations, opening the door to potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare if elected. At a campaign rally Monday in South Carolina, Haley promised not to touch the benefits of older people who retired with certain guarantees of a financial future. But she said her children, both in their 20s, are part of the generation for whom benefits should be altered. Both Democrats and Republicans have recently signaled unwillingness to touch entitlement programs, though the GOP has a long history of threatening to slash the popular entitlement programs for older adults.

