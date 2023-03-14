SEC’s climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys and industry experts say a closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the nation’s top financial regulator. The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring. The draft rule it put out last summer has drawn thousands of comments. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption and above a certain level, the cost of climate change on their business.

