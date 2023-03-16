Ex-Theranos exec set to begin prison sentence in SoCal

Former Theranos executive Ramesh ”“Sunny” Balwani is scheduled to begin his nearly 13-year prison sentence Thursday afternoon for a blood-testing hoax he engineered with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes, who is still fighting to remain free while she appeals her conviction. The 57-year-old Balwani has until 2 p.m. PDT Thursday to surrender to authorities after a federal judge denied his bid to remain free while appealing his conviction on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy in a ruling issued last week. In a change of plans, he will be incarcerated in a prison near a Southern California harbor instead of Atlanta.

