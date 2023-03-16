Fed lent $300B in emergency funds to banks in the past week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cash-short banks have borrowed about $300 billion in emergency funding from the Federal Reserve in the past week, the Fed announced. Nearly half the money — $143 billion — went to holding companies for the two major banks that failed over the past week, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, triggering widespread alarm in financial markets. An additional $148 billion in lending was provided through a longstanding program called the “discount window,” and amounted to a record level for that program.

