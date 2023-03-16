What’s next for Alaska’s Willow oil project? AP explains

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval this week of the largest new oil project in years on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope has immediately been met by lawsuits seeking to stop the Willow project. Lawsuits filed by environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization seek to overturn Monday’s approval of three drill sites and up to 199 total wells for the ConocoPhillips Alaska project. The lawsuits allege the U.S. government failed to adequately consider alternatives to greenlighting development. ConocoPhillips Alaska, meanwhile, has said it is ready to move forward and expects to begin gravel road-construction work.

