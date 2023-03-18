California, drugmaker partner to produce affordable insulin

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — The state of California and a generic drug manufacturer have entered a 10-year partnership to produce affordable, state-branded insulin that they hope will rival longtime producers and push down prices. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says the intent is to disrupt the insulin marketplace, where prices have steadily climbed in recent decades. The product is not expected on store shelves until next year. It is difficult to predict what effect it would have on a market already shaken by change. Insulin makers have recently promised steep price cuts, as pressure builds on drugmakers and insurers to slash the cost of the drug used by millions of Americans.

