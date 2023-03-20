Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi’s visit

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin wasn’t waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia for a high-profile visit. But it wasn’t a snub. Russia’s standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West. But Putin didn’t deviate from the script and the start of Xi’s trip on Monday was like that of any visiting leader.

