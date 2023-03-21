US regulators delay decision on nuclear fuel storage license

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. regulators say they need more time to wrap up a final safety report and make a decision on whether to license a multibillion-dollar complex meant to temporarily store tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a new schedule Monday, citing unforeseen staffing constraints. The agency was initially expected to issue a decision by the end of March. It will now be the end of May. The announcement comes just days after New Mexico approved legislation aimed at stopping the project. The governor on Tuesday asked the agency to suspend its consideration of the license application.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.