Finland’s NATO membership: What’s next?

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has moved one step closer to joining NATO after Hungary ratified the Nordic country’s bid on Monday. A similar decision is expected this or next month from Turkey, the only alliance member that hasn’t approved Finland’s membership. Still, there are specific steps and procedures that are required before Finland becomes the 31st full member of the Western alliance. Chief among those is an exchange of invitation and acceptance letters to be filed with the U.S. State Department.

