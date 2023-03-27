Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:17 PM

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/27/2023

KTVZ

The Associated Press

Stocks closed mostly higher on a steadying Wall Street as battered banks showed more strength, at least for now.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday. The Dow also rose, while the Nasdaq fell.

Markets have been in turmoil following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history earlier this month. Investors have been hunting for which banks could be next to fall as the system creaks under the pressure of much higher interest rates. First Citizens’ stock soared after saying it would buy most of Silicon Valley Bank, whose failure sparked the industry’s furor earlier this month.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.54 points, or 0.2%, to 3,977.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.6%, to 32,432.08.

The Nasdaq composite fell 55.12 points, or 0.5% to 11,768.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.75 points, or 1.1%, to 1,753.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 138.03 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is down 715.17 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,302.35 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.57 points, or 0.4%.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content