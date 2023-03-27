Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs. The case marks the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. Minnesota sued Juul in 2019, accusing the company of unlawfully targeting young people with its products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. Juul has faced thousands of lawsuits nationwide. But most of them have settled, including 39 with other states and territories. Minnesota added tobacco giant Altria as a co-defendant in 2020.

