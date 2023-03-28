Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 39 cents to $73.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 53 cents to $78.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.71 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $2.77 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $19.70 to $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 27 cents to $23.42 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.80 Japanese yen from 131.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0797.