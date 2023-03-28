Walgreens profit slides as COVID-19 vaccinations fade in Q2

A decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and another opioid settlement cut into Walgreens second-quarter earnings, but the drugstore chain still delivered better-than-expected results. Walgreens said Tuesday that it recorded 2.4 million vaccinations in its recently completed fiscal second quarter. That’s down from 11.8 million delivered in last year’s quarter, while the omicron variant of the coronavirus was surging. Walgreens also booked a $306-million pre-tax charge for opioid claims and some costs tied to cost cutting and an acquisition. Overall, the drugstore chain’s net income tumbled 20% to $703 million. Adjusted earnings totaled $1.16 per share. Sales climbed 3% to $34.86 billion.

