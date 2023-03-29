FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved selling overdose antidote naloxone over-the-counter, marking the first time a opioid treatment drug will be available without a prescription. Wednesday’s approval is for Narcan, a name-brand version of naloxone sold by Emergent BioSolutions. How much this will impact a nationwide overdose crisis is not clear, even though better access to naloxone is a priority. The decision means Narcan can be available at convenience and grocery stores, but its price isn’t clear. For many people who use drugs, naloxone is already available from community groups — and that’s not expected to change.

