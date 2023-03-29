Italy to punish ‘synthetic’ food purveyors, protect farmers

ROME (AP) — Italy’s government has endorsed legislation that would outlaw laboratory-grown food and allow stiff fines for those who make it or sell it. The proposal that is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s crusade to protect “made in Italy” products. Meloni celebrated with farmers after her Cabinet on Tuesday evening approved measures that provide for fines as high as 60,000 euros ($60,000) and for the confiscation of “synthetic food.” The proposed penalties cover both food for people and animal feed. A government statement said the ban on lab-grown food was proposed to protect human health and Italy’s “farm-food heritage.”

