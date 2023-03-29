Railroad will use Ohio-based firms for derailment cleanup

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern has agreed to exclusively use Ohio-based businesses to clean up the site of a fiery train derailment last month in a small town near the Pennsylvania state line. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday. Yost said he thought the railroad should hire statewide businesses to do the work, which could take two years to complete. No one was injured in the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine. But concerns over a potential explosion led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars that forced the evacuations of half the village and closed schools for a week.

