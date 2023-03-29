US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Companies have offered bids on more than 2,600 square miles of federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise. Wednesday’s Department of Interior auction could further test the loyalty of environmentalists and young voters who backed President Joe Biden but were frustrated by this month’s approval of the huge Willow drilling project in northern Alaska. The auction is the first in more than a year and is expected to draw interest from major oil companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

By KEVIN McGILL and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

