Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.40 to $74.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 99 cents to $79.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. April heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.62 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.20 to $1,997.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 52 cents to $23.99 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.47 Japanese yen from 132.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0904 from $1.0844.