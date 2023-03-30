Fox lawsuit highlights effects of conspiracies on Dominion

PHOENIX (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has been ensnared in a web of conspiracy theories that have undermined public confidence in U.S. elections among conservative voters. The conspiracies have led to calls to ban voting machines in some places and triggered death threats against election officials. Those conspiracies are at the heart of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed against Fox News. Dominion claims Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims and says it lost contracts and business opportunities. Fox argues it was reporting on newsworthy allegations and says Colorado-based Dominion overstates its value. In Arizona, Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says Dominion is “maybe one of the most demonized brands” in the world.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

