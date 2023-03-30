Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski case. Here’s how it played out

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah resort has drawn worldwide attention, spawned memes and sparked debate about the burden and power of celebrity. The first seven days in the courtroom touched on themes including wealth, fame and skier’s etiquette, and they shined a spotlight on Park City, Utah. On Thursday, Paltrow won her court battle after a jury decided the movie star wasn’t at fault for the crash with 76-year-old Terry Sanderson. The retired optometrist was suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming the collision left him with four broken ribs and a concussion. She countersued for a symbolic $1.

By SAM METZ and ANNA FURMAN Associated Press

