Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses
Associated Press
Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. It typically has a crew of two pilots and two crew chiefs. Its basic Army designation is H-60. Those sold internationally are designated S-70. The Black Hawk is built in multiple configurations for a wide range of missions including cargo lift, combat assault, special operations, search-and-rescue, medical evacuation, aerial firefighting and VIP transport.