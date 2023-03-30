Macron unveils plan to save water amid climate change toll

SAVINES-LE-LAC, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a broad plan to ensure that France has sovereignty over its water resources. Water is growing increasingly scarce because of climate change. It’s challenging farmers, drying lakes and leaving some households without water running from their faucets. Macron said Thursday that the water problem is urgent. He said that climate change will deprive France of 30% to 40% of available water by 2050. The trip to the southeast gave Macron a chance to change the topic after protests triggered by his decision to revise the pension system and increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. It also was an opportunity to address a subject dear to protesting youth.

