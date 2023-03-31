Calif., 3 other states join bid to block JetBlue-Spirit deal

California and three other states are joining a federal lawsuit against JetBlue over its proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines. New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina also joined the case on Friday. The Biden administration argues that the deal will reduce competition and drive up prices by eliminating Spirit, which is known for low fares. The original lawsuit against JetBlue was filed in early March by the U.S. Justice Department, Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia. A federal judge has scheduled a trial to begin Oct. 16 in Boston.

By The Associated Press

