Canada approves largest telecom deal in country’s history
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The largest telecommunications deal in Canadian history will go forward after Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion Canadian (US$19 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. received approval from Ottawa. The approval means the deal has cleared its final regulatory hurdle just over two years after it was first announced. Canada has among the most expensive cellular rates in the world. But Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne vows “be like a hawk on behalf of Canadians” to ensure compliance with the conditions he outlined, aimed at bolstering competition and lowering phone and internet costs.