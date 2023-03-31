Cyprus, Greece, Israel: East Med energy source for Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Israel say the eastern Mediterranean can provide a key energy corridor to Europe through a planned electricity cable connecting the three countries’ power grids and a potential natural gas pipeline. The three ministers met in the Cypriot capital Friday as part of a series of high-level trilateral meetings aimed at strengthening their partnership founded on the discovery of substantial natural gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean. Cyprus’ foreign minister told a news conference that an undersea electricity cable known as the EurAsia Interconnector and the proposed EastMed pipeline “remain two significant strategic options on our energy agenda.” His Israeli counterpart said cooperation on renewable energy is also key.

