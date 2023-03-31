Finland’s NATO membership: What’s next?

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has received the green light to join NATO after Turkey ratified the Nordic country’s membership. The vote by the Turkish parliament late Thursday followed Hungary’s ratification of Finland’s bid earlier in the week. All NATO members must vote unanimously to admit a new country. into the alliance, and Turkey was the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off. The addition of Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 miles) border with Russia, will more than double the size of NATO’s border with Russia. However, a few more steps and procedures are required before the northern European nation becomes the 31st full NATO member.

