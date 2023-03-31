TikTok top attorney reiterates safety measures for users

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance said Friday the Biden administration hasn’t given any feedback to the company since TikTok’s CEO testified in Congress last week. The comments come as TikTok is under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on its behalf. To assuage concerns from U.S. officials, TikTok has been emphasizing a proposal to store all U.S. user data on servers owned and maintained by the software giant Oracle. TikTok maintains it has never been requested to turn over any kind of data and won’t do so if asked.

