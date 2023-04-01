Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Analysts say gas prices have increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, up six cents from last week. Analysts say tightening gasoline supplies and signs of slowing inflation have pushed oil prices above the $70 per barrel mark, and that and robust gas demand are likely to send prices at the pump higher.