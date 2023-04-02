2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged two people with cutting more than 2,000 fiber optic cables, leaving over 40,000 homes and businesses without internet service in the southwest part of the state. Norwalk police say they arrested Asheville, North Carolina, residents Jillian Persons and Austin Geddings on Saturday during a surveillance operation. Both are detained on $200,000 bail on larceny, criminal mischief and other charges. It was not immediately clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations. Police say they responded to the reported damage of the Optimum cables on March 24 in Norwalk. Service has since been restored.

