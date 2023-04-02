About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say about 25 train cars have derailed in northwestern Montana. No injuries or evacuations have been reported after the cars derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River on Sunday. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office says the cars aren’t believed to be carrying anything hazardous. But firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, are responding and investigating what the cars were carrying. Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip just into the river. Montana’s U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester say they’re monitoring the derailment and are in touch with local officials.

