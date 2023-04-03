Judge: Alaska oil project can proceed as lawsuits play out

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Construction can proceed related to a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope. A federal judge on Monday rejected requests to halt work until challenges to the Biden administration’s recent approval are resolved. The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and using it to extend a road toward the Willow project. The U.S. District Court refused requests by environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization to delay construction related to Willow. In separate lawsuits, the groups ultimately want Gleason to overturn the project’s approval. They say the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to consider an adequate range of alternatives.

