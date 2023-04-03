Spoon spotted: Arizona Dairy Queen’s big red spoon found

PHOENIX (AP) — A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO. Michael Foster was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot spoon around 7 a.m. Monday on a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles from the scene of the heist. Police confirmed the spoon was recovered. But detectives continue to search for the suspects seen on surveillance footage taking it on March 25. The owners even created a “Where’s My Spoon?” campaign in hopes of getting it back.

