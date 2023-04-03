Swiss prosecutors probe Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover
GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss attorney general’s office says it has opened a probe into the events surrounding embattled bank Credit Suisse, which is to be taken over by rival UBS. Switzerland’s government and financial regulators helped engineer the hastily arranged, $3.25 billion agreement that will leave the country with a single huge global bank. The attorney general’s office said Monday that it wanted to “proactively fulfill its remit and its responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial sector.” It says it’s set up “monitoring” that would enable it to get involved immediately if any offenses were committed that come under its auspices. It didn’t identify any specific possible offense.