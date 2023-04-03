UK teachers reject government pay offer amid labor unrest

LONDON (AP) — Teachers in England have rejected the government’s latest pay offer, raising the specter of more strikes and further disruptions for parents and children as double-digit inflation sparks labor unrest across the country. News that teachers had voted to reject the offer came as U.K. passport workers kicked off a five-week strike that threatens to cause headaches for travelers ahead of the summer holiday season. Immediately after announcing the results of the ballot, the National Education Union scheduled one-day strikes for April 27 and May 2. The walkouts are the latest in a wave of strikes that has disrupted Britons’ lives for months.

