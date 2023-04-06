Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board admits he took bribes

The former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board admits he accepted $110,000 in bribes to influence his decisions. Rick Johnson has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed in federal court in Grand Rapids. Charges against Johnson and three other men were announced Thursday. Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years until spring 2019. Year earlier, he was a powerful lawmaker in the Michigan Capitol, serving as House speaker through 2004. A message seeking comment from Johnson’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned. The Michigan marijuana board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says, “Public corruption is a poison to any democracy.”

