False accounting inquiry targets Roma’s American owners

ROME (AP) — Roma’s current and former American owners and Lazio president Claudio Lotito are among numerous officials at the two clubs being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting via alleged abuse of capital gains in the transfer market. The investigations also involve Salernitana and resulted in financial police searches at offices for the clubs. Prosecutors say the clubs involved made profits by falsely reporting the values of players bought and sold on the transfer market. Current Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin and former Roma owner James Pallotta were named in the prosecutors’ report. Lotito formerly owned Salernitana as well. All three clubs maintain that they operated within the rules.

