Southwest CEO’s compensation soars despite December debacle

DALLAS (AP) — The CEO of Southwest Airlines is seeing his compensation nearly double after getting promoted to the top job, with the airline’s directors looking past a meltdown over the Christmas holiday. Southwest disclosed Thursday that CEO Robert Jordan got compensation valued at $5.3 million last year. Most of that is in stock awards valued at $3.6 million. Jordan also got bonus and incentive compensation on top of his salary. The Southwest board says in a regulatory filing that it’s not adjusting Jordan’s incentives because of the December meltdown that caused nearly 17,000 flights to be canceled because Southwest still posted record revenue and kept its investment-grade credit ratings.

