California to keep paying Walgreens despite abortion dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Medicaid program will continue to pay Walgreens about $1.5 billion each year. That’s despite Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring last month that the state would no longer do business with the pharmacy giant. Newsom was angry after Walgreens indicated it would not distribute abortion pills by mail in states where it is not legal. But federal law says Medicaid patients are allowed to fill prescriptions at any willing and qualified provider. That includes Walgreens. Last year, California’s Medicaid program paid the company more than $1.5 billion. Kaiser Health News was the first to report that California would continue to pay Walgreens.

