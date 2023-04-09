Reports: Tesla plans Shanghai factory for power storage
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say electric car maker Tesla Inc. plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce power-storage devices for sale worldwide. The reports say Tesla made the announcement at a signing ceremony in Shanghai, where the company operates an auto factory. Plans call for annual production of 10,000 Megapack units. The factory is due to break ground in the third quarter of this year and start productions in the second quarter of 2024.