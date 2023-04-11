Firm restarting oil pipeline involved in California spill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An offshore pipeline involved in a 2021 oil spill that fouled Southern California beaches is being put back in service. Amplify Energy Corp. says it received approval from federal regulatory agencies to restart operations and last weekend began the two-week process of filling the pipeline. The pipeline carries oil to shore from platforms in San Pedro Bay, near the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors. Amplify Energy recently announced a settlement with companies associated with two ships it accused of dragging anchors and striking the pipeline during a January 2021 storm, leading to the spill of 25,000 gallons of crude months later.

