How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 4/11/2023

Wall Street drifted through a muted day of trading, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of an anticipated update on consumer inflation and other reports later in the week. The S&P 500 had its smallest one-day move in more than a year and dipped by less than 0.1%. The Dow was up a bit, while the Nasdaq slipped. Traders are focused on Wednesday’s inflation report, after which comes the start of earnings reporting season for big companies. CarMax jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. Moderna sank following a discouraging report on a potential flu vaccine. Treasury yields held steady.

