JetBlue adds Amsterdam in effort to compete with big rivals

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue says it’s adding another European destination this summer. The New York-based airline said Tuesday that it will start flying between New York’s JFK Airport and Amsterdam this summer. The move comes after a Dutch court blocked a government effort to limit flights at Amsterdam’s main airport. JetBlue currently flies to London and will start service to Paris in June. The Amsterdam flights will put the New York-based airline in head-to-head competition against the alliance of bigger rivals Delta Air Lines and KLM.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.