Suit: Chocolate factory ignored warning before deadly blast

A lawsuit over an explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory says the candy-maker ignored warnings of a gas leak, The lawsuit was filed by the family of one of seven workers killed last month. It alleges that R.M. Palmer Co. bears responsibility for the explosion. The family of Judy Lopez-Moran on Tuesday filed the first wrongful-death suit against Palmer. The suit says Palmer was warned about a gas leak, but failed to evacuate. Messages seeking comment were sent to Palmer and another defendant, gas utility UGI. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the March 24 blast in West Reading.

