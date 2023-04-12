Buffett says people shouldn’t worry about Berkshire, banks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett assured investors Wednesday that Berkshire Hathaway will be fine when he’s no longer around to lead the conglomerate because Vice Chairman Greg Abel will do a great job and the conglomerate’s basic model won’t change. Buffett and Abel appeared Wednesday on CNBC during a trip to Tokyo and fielded a variety of questions on different topics. Buffett said there will be more bank failures in the future but most people shouldn’t worry about it because their deposits are protected. Buffett and Abel also acknowledged that railroads have room to improve after recent high-profile derailments, but they defended the safety record of Berkshire’s BNSF and the other major freight railroads.

