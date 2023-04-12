Gov. DeSantis surrogates escalate tit-for-tat versus Disney

There’s a new salvo in the fight to control Disney World. Allies appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over the resort’s governing board are proposing a resolution to expand their authority weeks after their predecessors stripped it. Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District say the board has “superior authority” over land development decisions at Walt Disney World. That includes two tiny Disney-controlled cities in the district. Board members say their predecessors pulled a fast one when they voted to essentially dissolve the body’s powers before the DeSantis appointees took their seats. DeSantis’ feud with Disney started last year over the company’s opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

