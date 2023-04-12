Judge: No separate defamation trials for Fox News, Fox Corp.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox denied the company’s request Wednesday to hold separate trials — one for Fox News and another for the network’s parent company. The request by Dominion Voting Systems came a day after its attorneys told the judge that Fox attorneys had withheld critical information about the role that company founder Rupert Murdoch, who is chairman of Fox. Corp., played at Fox News. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who consolidated the cases against both entities in December, refused Dominion’s request to hold a separate trial during which Murdoch would testify as a Fox News witness.

