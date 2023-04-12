US imposes new sanctions on Russian oligarch, Hungary bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has announced new sanctions aimed at Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The United States is targeting the financial network of one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen. Usmanov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Usmanov has been subject to U.S. and European Union sanctions since shortly after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine last year. The Treasury Department says the new designations aim to reinforce existing penalties and further disrupt Russia’s importation of critical technologies used in its war against Ukraine. The Office of Foreign Assets Control says it’s designating 25 individuals and 29 entities across 20 jurisdictions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.